23 weapons seized in the wake of elections: District SP Gaikwad

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that 23 weapons were seized from private individuals in Nagar Kurnool district in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.

It was explained that vehicles were checked at the check posts in the district and till now 78 cash seizure cases were registered and cash of Rs.69.67 lakh was seized. 120 liquor cases were registered and 1,823 liters of liquor were seized. District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said that all the people must follow the rules of Election Commission.

