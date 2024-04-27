Live
- Narine-Salt's record opening partnership takes KKR to 261/6
- Deepika storms into individual semis
- Google Pixel 8A Leak: Seven Years of Security Updates Revealed
- Anoushka Shankar to get honorary degree by Oxford University, calls it ‘pinch-me moment’
- Beauty addicts can now get Kylie Cosmetics in India
- BRS will bounce back, says KTR on party formation day
- Sara Ali Khan debunks common period myths
- Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease
- Study decodes how long-term pesticide exposure raises Parkinson’s risk
- Tirupati: Governor Abdul Nazeer visits BIRRD hospital
23 weapons seized in the wake of elections: District SP Gaikwad
Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that 23 weapons were seized from private individuals in Nagar Kurnool district in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.
It was explained that vehicles were checked at the check posts in the district and till now 78 cash seizure cases were registered and cash of Rs.69.67 lakh was seized. 120 liquor cases were registered and 1,823 liters of liquor were seized. District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said that all the people must follow the rules of Election Commission.
