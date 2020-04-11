Coronavirus suspect dies in RIMS Ongole with pneumonia and fatigue

Ongole: A youth, aged 21 years, has died in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Ongole with symptoms of pneumonia and fatigue. The doctors announced that his swab sample was sent for Coronavirus testing, but the result is not received yet.

The RIMS superintendent Dr. Diguvinti Sriramulu said that the young man joined RIMS voluntarily on Friday evening, as he is suffering from fatigue, cough, and pneumonia. Sriramulu said that they collected the sample from him to test for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, while offering treatment on the ventilator. But, his condition deteriorated by the evening and he breathed his last, announced the superintendent.

Dr Sriramulu clarified that the patient came to the hospital directly as he is suffering from pneumonia for the last five days and didn't go to any quarantine center. He said that the family members of the patient informed the doctors that he used to suffer from pneumonia earlier.