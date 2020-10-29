Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh registers 2905 new cases and 16 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has seen a fall on Thursday. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 2905 new Coronavirus cases reported as on Thursday morning taking the total tally to 817679 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 16 deaths with three in Krishna, two in Anantapur, East Godavari, Chittoor, Kadapa, one each in Guntur, Nellore, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizinagaram.

On the other hand, the recovery rate also increased hugely taking the discharged cases to 7,84,752 including 3243 new recoveries while the active cases stands at 26,268 till Wednesday morning. The state has so far conducted 78,62,459 tests including 88,778 in the last 24 hours.

According to district wise data, West Godavari registered 494 cases followed by East Godavari 414, Guntur 359, Chittoor 259, Krishna 361, Anantapur 221, Kadapa 191, Visakhapatnam 119, Prakasam 206, Nellore 96, Srikakulam 90, Vizianagaram 70, Kurnool 25,



