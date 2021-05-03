Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 18,972 new cases and 71 deaths

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly in the last month reporting maximum number of 10,000 to 20,000 cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Monday, as many as 18,972 new cases erupted in the state out of 1,15,275 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 11,63,994 cases.



Meanwhile the death toll also been a concern with more than 50 deaths being reported every day. About 71 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 8,207. While the recoveries has been increasing daily, which is a sigh of relief. A total of 10,227 people have recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stands at 1,51,852 till date.



Going by the district-wise data, Kurnool district has reported the highest 2628 cases followed by 1960 in Visakhapatnam, 1914 in East Godavari respectively.









