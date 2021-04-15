Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 5086 new positive cases and 15 deaths

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing at an alarming rate with more than 3000 cases per day thus increase in the active cases. According to the state health bulletin released by the government on Wednesday, as many as 5086 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Thursday morning.

The total number of cases have mounted to 9,42,135 cases. While the death toll has rose to 7353 with 15 deaths on a single day. Chittoor district has been witnessing more deaths since last week.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have been but slow and 1745 more people recovered in the state till Thursday taking the total recoveries to 9,03,072 and the active cases stands at 31,710.

The state has so far conducted 1.56 crore tests including 35,741 tests in the last twenty four hours. Going into the district wise data, Chittoor has topped the list reporting 835 cases followed by 626 in Kurnool and 611 in Guntur.

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conducted the review meeting over increasing coronavirus cases in the state and directed the officials to take all measures to control the spread of coronavirus.