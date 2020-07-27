Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 6051 new cases, tally moves to 1,02,349

The coronavirus epidemic is increasing in Andhra Pradesh with a record number of new cases emerging every day. In the past 24 hours alone, 6051 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus positive, according to the AP Department of Health. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,02,349. In the past 24 hours, 3234 persons have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged while 49 people have been reported dead. East Godavari district has the highest number of newly registered cases with 1210 cases followed by 744 in Guntur, 664 in Kurnool, 655 in Visakhapatnam, 684 in Visakhapatnam and 524 in Anantapur.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll in the districts are as follows with 9 people in West Godavari, eight each in Visakhapatnam, seven each in Chittoor and East Godavari five in Krishna and four in Vizianagaram, three in Anantapur, two each in Kurnool and Srikakulam, one each in Kadapa and Prakasam respectively.

With the latest cases, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 102,349. So far 49,558 people have been discharged and 1090 people have died. There are currently 51,701 Coronavirus active cases in the Andhra Pradesh. When it comes to tests, 43,127 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This includes 16,453 rapid antigen tests. The Department of Health said that 16,86,446 coronavirus tests have been performed in Andhra Pradesh so far.



