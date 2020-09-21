Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh sees a decline in new cases and death toll

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has come down slightly. In the last 24 hours, 6235 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh.

This brings the total number of corona cases in the state to 6,31,749. Also, the health department has announced that 51 people had been infected with the coronavirus and died within 24 hours taking the total toll to 5410. As per the health bulletin, 9 people from Krishna, 7 in Chittoor, 6 in Visakhapatnam, 5 in Anantapur, 4 each in East Godavari, Guntur, West Godavari,3 in Kurnool, two in Prakasam and one in Srikakulam had died due to dreadful Coronavirus.



There are currently 74,518 active cases in the state who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals and as many as 5,51,821 people have recovered from the coronavirus including 10,608 people being discharged in the last 24 hours. The government announced that 56,569 corona samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the state and a total of 51,60,700 corona samples were tested so far.

East Godavari district has the highest number of positive cases with 87,769 in the state with 1262 new cases on Monday followed by West Godavari district at 58,708. The increase in the number of discharges is a sigh of relief to Andhra Pradesh government.