Coronavirus update: AP records 10,328 new cases, 72 deaths, tally mounts to 1,96,789

Andhra Pradesh State has reported as many as 10,328 fresh Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as of Thursday morning taking the tally to 1,96,789. As per the latest media health bulletin, 72 new deaths reported with which death toll increased to 1753.

With 8516 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total number of recoveries stand at 1,12,870 and the number of active cases stand at 82,166.

Anantapur district reported 10 new deaths followed by East Godavari with ten deaths, Guntur with nine, Chittoor with eight, six each in Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam, four in Visakhapatnam, three each in Kadapa, Vizianagaram and West Godavari, two each in Kurnool and Srikakulam.

East Godavari has reported the highest number of cases on a single day with 1,351 followed by Kurnool 1285, Anantapur 1112, Guntur 868, West Godavari 797, Nellore 788, Visakhapatnam 781, Chittoor 755, Srikakulam 682, Kadapa 604, Vizianagaram 575, Prakasam 366, Krishna 363.

When it comes to tests, 63,686 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 32,739 rapid antigen tests and 30,947 VRDL, Truant and NACO.



