Live
- Asad laps up 'shayari' with Dakhni dialect, wows crowds
- DCA raids clinic, seizes drugs
- Hyderabad: Cops nab fake doctor
- UoH students hold dharna over Rohith Vemula case closure
- YS Jagan to Conduct Election Campaign in Three Constituencies on Saturday
- Jandalu moodaina, agenda okate: says Balayya
- Court grants bail to TPCC IT cell members
- Phone-tapping issue: HC directs Central govt to initiate action on BRS complaint
- cVIGIL app turns a weapon against poll irregularities
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 04 May, 2024
Just In
China lunar probe to pick samples from far side of moon
Beijing/Wenchang: China on Friday successfully launched a 53-day-long lunar probe mission to collect samples for the first time from the far side of...
Beijing/Wenchang: China on Friday successfully launched a 53-day-long lunar probe mission to collect samples for the first time from the far side of the Moon and bring them for scientific studies.
The Chang'e-6 mission is tasked with collecting and then returning samples from the moon's far side to Earth -- the first endeavour of its kind in the history of human lunar exploration, China National Space Administration (CNSA) said. The entire mission would last for 53 days.
The far side of the moon is not visible from Earth. An hour after the launch, an official announced that Chang'e-6's launch was "a complete success". The CNSA has announced that scientific instruments from France, Italy and the European Space Agency/Sweden will be on board the lander of the Chang'e-6 mission and a Pakistani payload on the orbiter.