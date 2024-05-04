Srikakulam: Speaker Sitaram faces acid test to retain seat

Srikakulam : State Assembly Speaker and YSRCP Amudalavalasa candidate Tammineni Sitaram is facing several challenges to retain his seat.

An “established sentiment” is also haunting the ruling party candidate from Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency.

The history reveals that a person who had worked as AP State Assembly speaker got defeated in the immediate next Assembly elections. Those who had suffered such defeats include Kavali Prathibha Bharathi and Tangi Satyannarayana from Srikakulam district and Kodela Siva Prasada Rao from Guntur district.

Such previous experiences of the Assembly Speakers are now haunting the YSRCP candidate and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. For the last five years Tammineni Sitaram made a vain bid to gain entry into the State Cabinet of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Despite his relentless efforts, he could not secure a berth in Jagan’s Cabinet. It is alleged that due to the involvement of his wife in administrative and political issues, Tammineni last three successive elections in Amudalavalasa. However in 2019, during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wave, Tammineni registered victory in 2019.



CM Jagan made him Speaker in 2019 and he was continued in the post for the entire period of five years.



After winning and assuming charge as AP State Assembly Speaker, the locals feel that Sitaram did not change his attitude. His wife and son both have reportedly interfered in political and administrative issues and Sitaram could not control them.



As a result, there has been a rise in rebel YSRCP leaders in Amudalavalasa Assembly constituency. Hence, the Speaker is facing challenges to retain his seat in the ensuing Assembly polls.

