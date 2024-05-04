Phone-tapping issue: HC directs Central govt to initiate action on BRS complaint

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench comprising Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy on Friday directed the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics, Information Technology, and the Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, to initiate action on the complaint of the BRS party, which sought a direction to YouTube to remove video content on “phone-tapping” issue in accordance with the law and disposed of the writ.

The judge was hearing the petition filed by M Sreenivas Reddy, the BRS general secretary, seeking a direction to the Ministry of Electronics, Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to remove or block derogatory and defamatory videos on the phone- tapping issue, wherein the party leaders and members were projected in bad light.

Court sets aside election of BRS MLC Vittal Dande

On Friday the HC single bench comprising Justice K Lakshman set aside the election of Vittal Dande, MLC (BRS), Adilabad, who got elected on December 14, 2021 from the Adilabad local authorities constituency.

The election petition was filed by Pathireddy Rajeshwar Reddy, Congress leader, challenging Dande’s election. The petitioner’s counsel during hearing informed the court that Dande had forged the signature of Rajeshwar Reddy on the nomination papers, leading to withdrawal of his nomination. This in turn led to Dande’s victory as MLC.

Aggrieved by the action of Dande, Reddy had lodged a complaint in Adilabad based on which an FIR was registered against Dande. The forged signature on Reddy’s nomination paper was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad for verification. The FSL had confirmed that Reddy’s signature was forged. This contention was also argued before the court.

Justice Lakshman while taking into consideration the submissions, set aside Dande’s election. He imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on him. On the request of Dande’s counsel, the judge suspended the order by four weeks.

Writ by TPCC Social Media Cell seeking stay on notice issued by SHO, Special Cell, Delhi

The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Friday evening heard the writ filed by Manne Satish and five others working in the TPCC Social Media Cell, seeking stay on the notices dated April 29 issued to them by the SHO, Special Cell, Delhi. He directed the SHO to act in accordance with law and adjourned the petition to after the summer vacation. The writ was heard in the chamber of the judge.

The judge was adjudicating the petition filed by Sathish and five others, including Koya Geetha and P Vamshi Krishna, TPCC Social Media State secretaries, all working in the cell, seeking a direction to stay all further proceedings on the notices issued U/s. 91/161 CrPC by the SHO.

The allegation against the petitioners is that they have circulated morphed videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who in the alleged purported video stated that reservations for Muslims, SCs, STs and OBCs will be cancelled. Hearing in the case was adjourned to after the summer vacation.