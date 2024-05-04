Live
Just In
cVIGIL app turns a weapon against poll irregularities
People can register their complaints with audio and video proofs on the mobile app, which should be solved in 100 minutes by the officials concerned
Srikakulam : cVIGIL, a mobile app, has become a weapon for the during current general elections to report irregularities regarding elections. One can register the complaint through this app regarding distribution of money, liquor, gifts, etc., to lure the voters. One who wish to make complaint needs to record the irregularities in the mobile phone and up load the same through the app. As per Election Commission guidelines, any complaint should be solved in 100 minutes from its registration.
In Srikakulam district, a total of 624 complaints were registered through the cVIGIL app since March 16. Out of the total complaints, 437 are genuine and the remaining are found to be fake by the officials concerned. Of the total 624 complaints, highest number of 269 were registered in Palasa Assembly constituency, but of them 107 were found to be fake by the officials and the remaining were solved.
In addition to app one can call to 1950 and also toll-free number 18004256625 and land line numbers for Srikakulam district 08942240589 and 0894229084 to register complaints regarding elections.