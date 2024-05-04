Court grants bail to TPCC IT cell members

Hyderabad: The XII the ACMM Court at Nampally, Hyderabad, granted bail to the five persons working in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) party IT cell who were involved in morphing the video of the speech delivered by Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, during his election campaign and public meeting at Siddipet.

The court passed the orders for bail with the conditions including Rs 10,000 each with two sureties, and the accused persons have to give attendance before the I.O. on Monday and Friday until further orders. The persons were Pendyala Vamshi Krishna, Manne Sathish, Pettam Naveen, Asma Tasleem, and Koya Geetha.

On April 23, during a public meeting in Medak, the Union Home Minister made a speech. Vamshi Krishna received a morphed video of the speech in WhatsApp, then uploaded the morphed video to the ‘@INCTelangana’ Twitter handle and shared it in various WhatsApp groups.

Later, the remaining four accused saw the video and further shared it on their individual X handles. When notified by Twitter about sensitive content, they deleted it. They violated the Model Code of Conduct.