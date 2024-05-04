Rains likely from May 7 in Telangana, maximum temperature to prevail till then

After enduring scorching heat for the past 10 days, residents in Hyderabad can look forward to some relief as the Indian Meteorological Department has stated that the current heatwave will subside from next week. While the heatwave alert will remain in place till May 6, significant changes in the weather are expected after that.

According to the forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and light showers from May 7 onwards. This news comes as a welcome relief for the people who have been struggling with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted that temperatures in Hyderabad will drop below 40 degrees once the rains arrive.

In the meantime, maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to range between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius. However, some districts such as Narayanapet, Vanaparthi, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, and others may experience temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the city witnessed a significant rise in temperatures with readings reaching as high as 44.1 degrees Celsius in Quthbullapur, 44 degrees Celsius in Nacharam, and Mushirabad.

The heatwave has also intensified in other Telangana districts with places like Hajipur in Mancharya recording a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius. Veenawanka in Karimnagar, Ibrahimpet in Nalgonda, and Mamillagudem in Suryapet also experienced temperatures of 46.5 degrees Celsius.

As the state braces for another week of scorching heat, the anticipation of rain after May 7 brings hope for cooler days ahead.