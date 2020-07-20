Coronavirus update: AP records 4074 new cases, 54 deaths, tally mounts to 53,724

Amaravati: At least 54 persons lost their lives in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh due to COVID19 pandemic, taking the toll to 696 as on Monday, according to the bulletin released by the medical and health department. In addition to that, 4074 new positive cases were reported on Monday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases in the State crossed 50,000 marks. At present, 53,724 people have been affected by the virus in the State. More pathetically, within the last three days, more than 13,000 positive cases reported and nearly 150 people died due to the virus.

The rapid spread of the virus is visible in all the parts of the State. Both rural and urban areas are shivering with the pandemic now. East Godavari with 1086 positive cases emerged as highest in the last 24 hours. Guntur reported 596 positive cases, Kurnool 559, Anantapur 342, West Godavari 354, Srikakulam 261, Prakasam 221, Visakhapatnam 102, Chittoor 116, Kadapa 152, Krishna 129, Nellore 100, Vizianagaram 56.

Out of the total 53,724 positive cases, at least 28,000 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, 24,228 got discharged and 696 died. In the last 24 hours, 1,335 people got discharged from various hospitals and quarantine centres in the State.

Out of the total 54 deaths on Monday, nine each in East Godavari and Guntur, 7 in Krishna, 6 in Anantapur, 5 each in Chittoor, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, 3 each in Kurnool and West Godavari, one each in Vizianagaram and Kadapa.



