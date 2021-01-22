Coronavirus update: AP registers 137 new cases and four deaths, takes tally to 8,86,694

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have once again fall down on Friday. The state medical and health department has released the health bulletin a while ago. According to the bulletin, as many as 137 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the total number of cases to 8,86,694. Meanwhile, the death toll has remained at 7142 with four deaths one each in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Guntur and Anantapur respectively.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries reported on Thursday is 167 with which the total recoveries moves to 8,78,060 while the total active cases remained at 1489. The state has so far conducted 1,27,87,161 tests including 48,313 on Friday.

As per the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest number of cases with 17 cases and the lowest in Srikakulam with five cases.



