Coronavirus update: AP registers 172 new cases, takes tally to 8,86,694

The Andhra Pradesh state medical and health department has released the health bulletin a while ago. According to the bulletin, as many as 172 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the total number of cases to 8,87,238.

Meanwhile, the death toll has remained at 7150 including one death in Kadapa district on Tuesday. On the other hand, the number of recoveries reported on Tuesday is 203 with which the total recoveries moves to 8,78,731 while the total active cases remained at 1357.

The state has so far conducted 1,29,42,153 tests including 38,323 on Friday. As per the district-wise data, Krishna district has reported the highest number of cases with 39 cases and the lowest in Vizianagaram with zero cases.