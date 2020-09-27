Coronavirus update: AP reports 6923 new cases, tally mounts to 6,75,674

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have started has been decreasing. Meanwhile, in the latest health bulletin released by the state health department, the state has reported 6923 new cases as on Sunday taking the tally to 6,75,674 cases and the death toll has reached to 5708 with 45 new deaths on Sunday. As per the bulletin, the eight members Prakasam, six in Krishna, five in Guntur, four each East Godavari and West Godavari, three each in Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, two in Chittoor and one in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate has also been increased with 7796 new discharges on Sunday with a cumulative of 6,05,090 recoveries and on the other hand, 64,876 active cases who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals. The state has conducted 56,00,202 tests across the state, which is the ten per cent of the total population in Andhra Pradesh.

As far as district-wise data is concerned, East Godavari has registered the highest number of cases with 1006 new COVID-19 cases accumulating to 94,190 cases followed by West Godavari with 940 new cases to 64,433, Prakasam 659 to 46,722, Chittoor 577 to 59,820, Guntur 535 new cases to 53,244, Nellore 506 new cases to 50999, Anantapur 480 new cases to 56,209, Srikakulam 503 new cases to 38,593, Krishna 333 new cases to 26,487, Vizianagaram 376 new cases to 34,179, Kadapa 472 new cases to 42,861, Visakhapatnam 318 to 49,357, Kurnool 229 new cases to 55685 cases respectively.



