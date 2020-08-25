Coronavirus update: AP reports 92 deaths and 9927 new cases, tally reaches 3,71,659

As the number of coronavirus tests increases, the number of positive cases also increased. On Tuesday, another 10 thousand Coronavirus positive cases were reported and 92 people died of coronavirus infection. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Tuesday, coronavirus tests were performed on 64,351 people in the past 24 hours and 9,927 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 3,71,659.

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 92 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of corona deaths across the state to 3,460. In the last 24 hours, 16 people have died in Chittoor district, 11 in Anantapur, 10 each in Kadapa and Prakasam, 8 each in East Godavari and West Godavari, six each in Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, four in Krishna, one in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the medical health department said on Tuesday that 9,419 people had completely recovered from coronavirus epidemic and were discharged. Of the total 3,71,639 positive cases registered across the state, 2,78,247 were discharged and 89,932 are currently being treated at various hospitals. The coronavirus epidemic is spreading in East Godavari district. More than 50,000 corona cases have been reported in this district alone. East Godavari has the highest number of positive cases in the state with 52,039 so far. Andhra Pradesh has the second-highest number of coronavirus active cases (89,932) in the country after Maharashtra.



