Corporate medical facilities at doorstep of poor: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Podalakuru(Nellore district): With medicine prices touching roof, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the government has decided to bring the corporate medical facilities at the doorstep of poor through Jagananna Arogya Suraksha(JAS) programme.

Inaugurating JAS medical camp along with Agriculture Commissioner and Special Officer Chevuri Harikiran, District Collector M Hari Narayanan at Duggunta Rajupalem village in Podalakuru mandal on Saturday, the minister said former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was responsible for bringing corporate medicine available to the poor for 1,700 diseases through YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

After the death of YSR, the Aarogyasri scheme was diluted for various reasons by confining it to only 900 diseases.

He said that it was Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy again restored this scheme by including 3,000 diseases free of cost. He urged the people to utilise the opportunity.

Agriculture Commissioner CH Harikiran and DM&HO Penchalaiah were present.