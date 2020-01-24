Council chairman clarifies on three capital bill, says it is still in custody of the house

The legislative council chairman Mohammad Ahmad Shariff has made interesting comments regarding the decentralisation and CRDA repeal bill being sent to the Select Committee. Mr Shariff has clarified on Friday that the bills are not yet referred to the Select Committee as it is still in the custody of the council technically.

He ruled out the TDP's campaign stating that the bill had sent to the Select Committee. However, it is to be seen how the council proceedings would move forward.

On the other hand, there are protests across the state over TDP members blocking the three capitals bill. People have expressed outrage over the behaviour of Chandrababu and TDP members and staged a demonstration in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts against the blockage of bills.