Counting of votes begins soon AP

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes and announcement of results today for the 175 assembly segments and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes at 33 Centres across the state. The elections were held on May 13 in the state and results are declared on June 4. The election staff and agents of the political parties have arrived at the 33 counting centres in the state by early morning. Clarity will be emerged by 1 p.m. on the results and who will win from which segment. A total of 2387 candidates contested for the 175 Assembly segments and 454 candidates are in the fray for 25 Lok Sabha segments.

Election Commission has made three tier security near the counting centres and heavy bandobust has made to prevent any untoward incident. Initially the postal ballot votes will be counted from 8 a.m. and later votes in the EVMs will be counted from 8.30 a.m. onwards. June 4 is historic day for Andhra Pradesh as the results of the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are announced. The main fight is between the ruling YSRCP and the NDA alliance comprises the political parties of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP. Suspense mounts in Andhra Pradesh on the verdict given by the people of Andhra Pradesh on choosing the next government. Both YSRCP and NDA alliance are confident of victory. Exit polls and surveys given diverse opinions on the results of the elections held in the state on May 13.

The Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has said 3.33 crore voters exercised the franchise against the total voters of 4.13 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The total voting percentage is 81.60 which is more than 2 percent compared to 2019 elections. Many months of suspense will end in the state by today afternoon as clear picture of winning candidates will be emerged.