Country's longest cantilever glass bridge to open today

Visakhapatnam: Tourists can experience a breath-taking view of the city as India’s longest cantilever glass bridge adds to the list of major tourist spots atop Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam.

Stretching up to 55-metre-long, the glass bridge is all set to become a significant landmark in Vizag.

Opening to the public from December 1, the unique structure has been built at a cost of Rs 7 crore under the supervision of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The walk along the transparent bridge is sure to offer an exhilarating experience to tourists visiting Kailasagiri.

The new attraction in the city breaks the record achieved by Kerala's Vagamon Glass Bridge, which is 38-mt-long. The transparent walkway has been built in layers of tempered laminated German glass panels supported by about 40 tonnes of manufactured steel.

The structure can withstand winds of up to 250 km/h. This is a significant safety feature in a coastal city that often experiences cyclonic storms.

The bridge, which rises roughly 862 feet above sea level, provides a breathtaking view of the Bay of Bengal on one side, and hilly terrain on the other.

The initiative of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is aimed at taking Vizag's tourism landscape to global standards. “This is the first time such longest cantilever glass bridge is coming up in India and it is going to be one of the major tourist attractions in the city. In the days to come, more such projects are lined up,” said MV Pranav Gopal, Chairperson of VMRDA.

Keeping the safety in view, the VMRDA Chairperson mentioned that even as the glass could hold more than 100 people, visitors will be admitted in a batch of 40 to guarantee a secure, crowd-friendly experience.

With technical support from Bharat Mata Ventures of Kerala and SSM Shipping and Logistics, Visakhapatnam has undertaken the project on a public-private partnership basis. “Barring unfavourable weather conditions, tourists will be allowed to experience the walkway till 7.30 pm every day,” informed M Rajesh of SSM Shipping and Logistics.

The walkway can be experienced by paying Rs 250 plus GST charges per person at Kailasagiri.