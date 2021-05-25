Couple conquers Covid in home isolation

Chittoor: V.Krishana ( 45), a private employee, and his wife V Santhi (40), superintendent in Police department, are an ideal couple residing in Balajinagar. During Covid first wave they followed all restrictions to emerge free from the pandemic. However, In the second phase, despite taking all preventive steps, both were infected two months back at the same. As advised by doctors , they spent 14 days in home isolation, sharing their plight with self-confidence.

"We had fever, cough, weakness and throat pain, spent several sleepless nights. When relatives, well-wishers and friends tried to meet us for support, we did not entertain. We used to spend time mostly viewing TV and using mobiles to tide over physical/mental agony," shared Krishna.

When Shanti preferred to be treated in a nursing home, due to deterioration in our health, he did not agree. "We confined to home isolation only"', he asserts, adding "I strongly believe corona is 100 percent curable, by strictly following some health tips," he added.

What steps did they adopt?



The couple says that they took hot water with honey, lemon juice and turmeric powder frequently, consumed fruits, eggs, nuts, cashew and dates, inhaled vapour, exercised, did meditation and developed positive thinking to get rid of Covid, more than medicines, Santhi confided. They contacted doctor once or twice a day for his advice to get relief from fever and throat pain. After home isolation, both tested negative.

They appealed to positive patients not to opt either for private or government hospitals, where they have to face innumerable challenges in all respects''. The feisty couple declared, "We were not disappointed nor felt ashamed to disclose virus details either to doctors or relatives. We did not want to be carriers. Hence, we restricted ourselves to home isolation and successfully defeated the virus with collective efforts".