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Couple dies after motorcycle rams into a lorry in Srikakulam
In Short
The deceased have been identified as Tippana Parvati and Ramarao, residents of Gujarati Peta in Srikakulam.
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A road accident occurred near Sripuram in the Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district, when a motorcycle rammed into a stationary lorry from behind where a husband and wife died in the accident.
The deceased have been identified as Tippana Parvati and Ramarao, residents of Gujarati Peta in Srikakulam.
Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and initiated relief operations. The bodies have reportedly been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
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