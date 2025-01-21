  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Couple dies in accident

Couple dies in accident
x
Highlights

Ina tragic incident, a couple died in a road accident on Monday near Kukkaladoddi village of Renigunta mandal.

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, a couple died in a road accident on Monday near Kukkaladoddi village of Renigunta mandal.

According to police, Sandeep (45) and his wife Anjali Devi (40) were from Patancheruvu, Hyderabad.

They came to Tirumala to have Lord Venkateswara darshan. While returning to Hyderabad after darshan, a private bus hit their car, killing the couple on the spot. Renigunta SI Arun Kunar registered a case and took up investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick