Couple dies in accident

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, a couple died in a road accident on Monday near Kukkaladoddi village of Renigunta mandal.
According to police, Sandeep (45) and his wife Anjali Devi (40) were from Patancheruvu, Hyderabad.
They came to Tirumala to have Lord Venkateswara darshan. While returning to Hyderabad after darshan, a private bus hit their car, killing the couple on the spot. Renigunta SI Arun Kunar registered a case and took up investigation.
