Couple dupes people on the pretext of high interest in Bapatla

A couple duped as many as thirty people of Rs. 1.75 crores under the pretext of providing high interests in Jandrapet of Bapatla in the Prakasam district.



The couple identified as Ramesh and Arundhati from Jandrapet had borrowed money from people in the village and collected upto Rs 1.75 crore. When the victims asked for money they used to bluff them with silly answers and even threatened of filing cases.

A memorandum was handed over to Chirala Tahsildar Prabhakar to take action against the accused and see that the money is returned.