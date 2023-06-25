Live
- Biren Singh Met Amit Shah In New Delhi To Discuss The Present Situation Of Manipur
- Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made the audience smart
- LU to restore planetarium for astronomy education
- Aircraft makes Emergency Landing in Karnataka
- PM Modi, Egyptian Prez El-Sisi sign pact to elevate ties to 'Strategic Partnership'
- India to remove retaliatory customs duties on eight US products
- Development in Telangana possible only if BJP comes to power here-Nadda
- BJP has no link-up with BRS, says Nadda
- The impact of entrepreneurship education on students' career paths
- Calcutta HC turns down plea by India Infoline Ltd to quash proceedings
Couple dupes people on the pretext of high interest in Bapatla
Highlights
A couple duped as many as thirty people of Rs. 1.75 crores under the pretext of providing high interests in Jandrapet of Bapatla in Prakasam district.
A couple duped as many as thirty people of Rs. 1.75 crores under the pretext of providing high interests in Jandrapet of Bapatla in the Prakasam district.
The couple identified as Ramesh and Arundhati from Jandrapet had borrowed money from people in the village and collected upto Rs 1.75 crore. When the victims asked for money they used to bluff them with silly answers and even threatened of filing cases.
A memorandum was handed over to Chirala Tahsildar Prabhakar to take action against the accused and see that the money is returned.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS