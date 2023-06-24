Court dismisses case against workers

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): Sixth Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Reddy Prasanna on Friday dismissed a case after investigating it, which was lodged by the police on 13 May 2020 alleging that workers Paila Satish and Paila Lakshmana Rao attacked policemen A Vijaya Kumar and R Srinivasa Rao with bricks and obstructed their Covid duties.

The Bommuru police have registered the case against the accused under Section 353 and 324 on the charges of assaulting policemen on duty and injuring their eyes by beating with bricks and obstructing them from performing their duties. Bommuru SI R Sivaji conducted interrogation.

During cross-examination conducted as part of the trial of this case in the court, the witnesses admitted that even though the defendants did not have corona, they were forcibly admitted to Bommuru Covid Quarantine Centre and were kept there from May 13 to 17, 2020. When asked whether it was not a crime to quarantine people, who don’t have Covid, investigating officer and Bommuru SI Sivaji replied that he did not know. In this case, a total of six witnesses, including police, were examined. After hearing the arguments, Magistrate Reddy Prasanna opined that the charges levelled by the police against the accused were not proven. Judgment was given dismissing the case. Muppalla Subbarao argued on behalf of the defendants.