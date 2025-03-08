Live
- Girl students exhorted to scale heights in various fields
- Collector announces development plans for historical Motupalli village
- Golden Jubilee fest of Siddhartha Academy begins
- TGPSC to release Group 1 results on March 10 followed by Group2, 3
- 38 probationary SIs report for training in ASR dist
- Court permits cops to take Posani into custody
- Tata firm, NREDCAP ink pact to promote green power in AP
- Online DSC coaching to be launched for 7,200 BC students
- Chandrababu wishes women on International Women’s Days, assures commitment to Women's Empowerment
- CM sets new target for excise department in budget
Narasaraopet Court on Friday granted permission to take YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali into police custody for questioning for two days on March 8 and 9 and issued orders to this effect.
Narasaraopet: Narasaraopet Court on Friday granted permission to take YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali into police custody for questioning for two days on March 8 and 9 and issued orders to this effect.
Narasaraopet Two-Town Police booked cases against him for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.
Meanwhile, the police officials are going to Adoni to take him into custody. The court also instructed the police officials to question Posani Krishna Murali in the presence of his advocates, if he insists.
