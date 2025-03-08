Court permits cops to take Posani into custody

Narasaraopet: Narasaraopet Court on Friday granted permission to take YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali into police custody for questioning for two days on March 8 and 9 and issued orders to this effect.

Narasaraopet Two-Town Police booked cases against him for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, the police officials are going to Adoni to take him into custody. The court also instructed the police officials to question Posani Krishna Murali in the presence of his advocates, if he insists.