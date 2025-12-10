Chiranjeevi’s comments at Hyderabad Global Summit spark online backlash

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, hosted a prestigious global summit at the state’s ambitious Future City in Hyderabad. The event drew prominent national and international personalities, including business leaders, innovators, and public figures from across the world.

Among the notable attendees was Tollywood’s Megastar Chiranjeevi, who shared his thoughts on the occasion. However, a few of his remarks have now become a point of discussion—and criticism—on social media.

Addressing the audience, Chiranjeevi said, “You may feel that every other chief guest here belongs to fields such as finance, automobiles or politics. You might wonder what a film star like Chiranjeevi is doing here. Not just you, even I feel the same.”

He further mentioned that CM Revanth Reddy was keen on having him attend the summit and personally sent Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu to invite him. Recalling the moment, he added humorously, “Do you know what position I was in when they came to invite me? I was dancing with some girl at Annapurna Studios. I felt very awkward and had to request the team to stop shooting for a while.”

This particular comment triggered mixed reactions online, with several netizens finding it inappropriate for a global platform.

One X user wrote, “He has completely lost his senses. Bringing up a ‘girl’ topic was unnecessary. He could’ve simply said he was shooting.” Another commented, “We should stop inviting celebrities who cannot control their words to such summits.”

A user pointed out, “What is there to feel awkward about dancing? That’s your profession.” Others questioned the tone of his statement at a global gathering, with one remarking, “How come you don’t know what to say and when, Boss?”

Chiranjeevi’s remarks have now become a trending discussion, highlighting the increasing scrutiny celebrities face in public forums.