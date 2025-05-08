Court sentences accused to life imprisonment

Ongole: The VII Additional District and Sessions Court Judge T Rajavenkatadri has sentenced a woman Surabhi Lingamma to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her pregnant sister-in-law Surabhi Saramma on Wednesday.

According to case details, Saramma was married to Surabhi Charles of Kopperapadu in Ballikurava mandal in 2014. Soon after their marriage, Charles became addicted to alcohol and began physically and mentally abusing his wife. The victim’s mother-in-law Esamma, father-in-law, Punnaiah and sister-in-law, Lingamma, also participated in the harassment. On September 13, 2015, when the pregnant Saramma asked her husband to fetch water, an argument erupted. Charles, along with his parents and sister Lingamma, attacked Saramma with sticks, poured kerosene on her body, and set her on fire. With her body in flames, Saramma ran outside and extinguished the fire with water. Saramma was shifted to the Government Hospital in Addanki, and then to RIMS Ongole for better medical care.

Based on Saramma’s statement, Ballikurava SI Akkisetti Srihari Rao registered an FIR under sections 307 and 498 (A) read with section 34 of the IPC.

However, Saramma succumbed to her injuries on September 18, 2015, and the case was converted to a murder investigation. Former Addanki CI Betapudi Prasad took over the investigation and arrested all four accused. The investigation was later completed by Raghavendra Rao, who filed a charge sheet against them. During the trial period, Saramma’s in-laws passed away, and her husband Charles, who was released on bail, absconded.

District SP Tushar Dudi commended the police officers involved in the investigation and Santamaguluru CI K Venkata Rao, who trained witnesses to testify fearlessly.

He also praised Court Liaison Officer A Srinivasu, Ballikurava Court Constable V Srinivasa Rao, and Public Prosecutor Y Prasanta Kumari for their efforts in securing the conviction.

Justice is served to victims only when perpetrators are punished in court, and such verdicts instil fear among criminals, observed SP Dudi.