Congress bags Illendu municipality while BRS Ibrahimpatnam and Indresham

Elections for municipal chairman and vice-chairman, which were postponed, are currently taking place in 11 locations across Telangana. Major political parties are actively vying for the 'Pura' seats, with BRS and Congress supporters engaging in protests and demonstrations.

So far, the Congress party has secured victory in Illendu Municipality, with Dodda Kiran Mitra elected as chairman and Pendela Raju as vice-chairman. The BRS has won the Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, where Teku Sudarshan Reddy was elected as chairman, though the vice-chairman election has been postponed. Additionally, BRS has also won the Indresham Municipality, with K. Pramila elected as chairperson and Harish Reddy as vice-chairman.

Tensions escalated earlier at the Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Office, where BRS and Congress councillors clashed. The conflict arose amid disputes over secret voting procedures. During the unrest, police intervened to stop MLA Kova Lakshmi and former MLA Balka Suman from entering the office while accompanied by BRS councillors, leading to a scuffle.