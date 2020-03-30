COVID-19: 65-year old survived from coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

The first coronavirus victim in Andhra Pradesh has recovered. As per the bulletin, the 65-year-old man survived the virus with constant medical supervision. The man who was on his way to Medina was admitted to TBCD Hospital in Vishakhapatnam this month with symptoms of coronavirus. Despite BP and diabetes, health has improved after treatment. Tests conducted yesterday (Sunday) and today (Monday) revealed that he got corona negative. Doctors discharged him however they advised him to stay at home for 14 days.

Two more corona positive cases were reported in the state. A 23-year-old young man from Kakinada and a 72-year-old man from Rajahmundry got corona positives. As a result, the number of corona sufferers has reached 23 in AP, said the medical health department special CS Jawahar Reddy. The Health Bulletin was released on Corona on Monday.

Bulletin states as many as 649 people have been tested for coronavirus of which 526 have been tested negative while 100 reported are yet to be disclosed.