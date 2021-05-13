Andhra Pradesh reports 22,399 new coronavirus cases and 89 deaths

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly, reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, as many as 22,399 new cases reported in the state out of 96,446 samples tested. Thus, the total number of cases mounted to 13,66,786 cases.



Meanwhile, the death toll has also increased with 89 fatal cases in the last twenty-four hours, as on Thursday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 9077 while the recoveries have been growing daily. About 18,638 people recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, and the active cases stand at 2,01,042 to date.



East Godavari district has reported the highest 3372 cases, followed by 2646 in Visakhapatnam, 2080 in Anantapur district.







