Covid-19 positive cases rise to 32 in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Nearly 90 persons who are under the house quarantine voluntarily came forward and decided to stay in quarantine centres run by the Krishna district administration instead of home quarantine.



Nearly 70 persons from Kummaripalem, Bhavanipuram and Vidyadharapuram area and 20 persons from other areas came forward to stay in quarantine centre in Ganguru.

Collective efforts of the Revenue, Police and other departments to shift the Covid-19 suspects to the hospitals and quarantine centres are giving fruitful results.

It may be recalled that the State government particularly the police are repeatedly appealing to the people, who are suspected to be infected with Covid-19 and those who attended the religious congregation in Delhi to come forward to undergo Covid-19 tests and stay in quarantine centres.

Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Saturday visited the Kummaripalem centre here and inspected the implementation of lockdown in the red zone area. The VMC has declared the area as red zone and taking measures like spraying disinfectants to check the spread of coronavirus.

He has once again appealed to people suffering from symptoms of Covid-19 to come forward for medical tests and to stay in self-isolation.

On the other hand, the corona cases increased to 32 in Krishna district on Saturday from 23 on Friday. The district administration is trying to strictly implement the lockdown to check the spread of virus.

The first corona death has been reported from Vijayawada. The first Covid-19 infected person was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.