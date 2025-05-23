COVID-19 Returns: Andhra Pradesh Confirms First Fresh Case

India is once again seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, It has raised concern among health officials and the public. After fresh infections were recently confirmed in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh has reported its first case in the latest wave, prompting immediate action from local authorities.

A case was identified in Visakhapatnam, where a 28-year-old woman from Maddipalem Pithapuram Colony tested positive after visiting a hospital with cold symptoms. Doctors confirmed the diagnosis after conducting routine tests. Health officials have have heightened surveillance and urged the public not to panic but to remain cautious.

According to the Union Health Department, a total of 260 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country. Officials emphasize that while the numbers are currently manageable, the public should adhere strictly to safety protocols to prevent further spread.

The government has instructed all hospitals and labs to maintain an adequate supply of masks, PPE kits, and triple-layer masks. They also issued updated guidelines to help curb the resurgence:

Government Guidelines:

It is advised to avoid large gatherings such as parties, religious events, and meetings.

Follow COVID protocols at railway stations, airports, and bus terminals.

People aged 60 and above, as well as pregnant women, are instructed to stay indoors.

Regular handwashing and proper coughing/sneezing etiquette are encouraged.

It is mandatory to wear masks in crowded areas.

Individuals with symptoms like fever, cough, or cold must get tested.

Travelers arriving from abroad must undergo COVID-19 testing.