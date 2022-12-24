Covid alert: Steps a foot to stave off pandemic

Tirupati: District Medical and Health department has been gearing up to meet any situation in the wake of new wave of Covid in the coming days. Following the advisory of the Central government, the district officials have been monitoring the available facilities at various hospitals. Though the situation is quite normal as of now, the medical and health department has been exercising caution and trying to create awareness among people about the latest trends.

Speaking to The Hans India, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari said that they started Covid testing using rapid kits now and took steps to test one symptomatic person in three secretariats under every PHC. 187 tests were conducted on Wednesday and no positive was found while one positive was registered in Padmavathi Nagar of Puttur in rapid test out of 111 tests done on Thursday. That sample has been sent to RT-PCR.

They have received instructions to alert all Covid hospitals and Covid care centres to keep available PSA oxygen generating plants, oxygen concentrators etc., ready, which were not in use for the past few months. The District Collector will hold a meeting on Saturday with the officials of all departments concerned to take stock of the situation on Saturday. After the meeting, guidelines will be issued to schools and other educational institutions on the use of masks etc., he said.

Responding to a question, the DM&HO said that Covid vaccine stocks are nil in the district as on date and have to focus only on the people aged above 60 years to administer booster shots. It will be taken up after the government issues guidelines. So far, 43% of booster doses were administered to 60 years plus population in the district.

Dr Sreehari maintained that they will follow the guidelines issued by the State government from time to time and take steps accordingly. So far, the government has alerted the department following which they have been acting.