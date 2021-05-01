Covid Care Centre for cops opens in Ongole

Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal announced that the welfare of police personnel and their families are given a high priority in the district. He inaugurated the Covid Care Centre established in view of the spread of the coronavirus in the second wave, at the District Training Centre in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that special care is being taken for the welfare of the police families as the spread of the virus is severe. If any policeman is affected by the coronavirus, he said that they would be provided immediate medical attention.

He informed that if the staff or their family members show symptoms of Covid, tests will be conducted and action will be taken to treat them immediately based on the result. He said that the Covid Care Centre is equipped with a total of 55 beds, including 45 general beds and 10 oxygen beds for the police personnel and their family members.

He said that they arranged separate barracks for the men and women with facilities like television, internet and equipment for physical activities for relaxation and to boost their morale.

The SP informed that the doctors and nursing staff at the Covid Care Centre would be available round the clock in three shifts, along with the medical equipment, oxygen and medicines required to treat Covid. He advised the police personnel to call the Covid Helpline number 9121102270 at the DTC if they have any symptoms.

He said that they have arranged a reception centre and ambulance at the Covid Care Centre for the infected personnel. He also informed that they have taken steps to provide dry fruits, sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners to the personnel and their family members receiving treatment at Covid Care Centre along with three meals a day to ensure a healthy recovery.

The in-charge of Covid Care Centre, DTC DSP G Ramakrishna said that the staff under treatment will be monitored round the clock.

Additional SP B Ravichandra, DSB DSP Mariyadasu, Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad, Disha PS DSP Dhanunjayudu, AR DSP K Raghavendra Rao, Traffic DSP N Surendra, SB-I CI V Suryanarayana, DTC CI Y Srinivasa Rao, Command Control CI R Rambabu, PTD Doctor D Manasa, other doctors and nursing staff, CIs from town police stations and other police personnel also participated in the programme.