Covid cases rise in Rayalaseema as curbs on movement lifted

Anantapur: Although Covid-19 appears to be in a declining mode in Rayalaseema districts when compared to a couple of months ago, it cannot be taken for granted as semi-lockdown conditions exist throughout the state. The virus is in danger of raising its ugly head as schools, colleges and all kinds of education institutions have still remained closed and general public are still confined to their homes avoiding all forms of socialising.

People are not going for entertainment places like cinema halls, parks, excursions, picnics, shopping malls, weddings, neighbourhood gatherings, as presently these are all banned as part of the semi-lockdown conditions. Once lockdown is totally lifted, people will be vulnerable to Covid-19 unless the society reaches zero positives stage.



Among the four Rayalaseema districts, Chittoor has the highest number of positive cases registering 905 in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases is 52,421, and those recovered from infection is 44,007. Presently, active positive cases stand at 7,850 and number of Covid death cases are 564.

Similarly, the numbers of Covid positive cases in Anantapur are 52,421, recovered cases 47,392, deceased 429 and active cases are 3,537. In Kadapa, total positive cases are 38,325, recovered cases 33,097 and the deceased are 327. In Kurnool, the total numbers of positive cases stand at 53,098, recovered cases 48,801, active cases 3,862 and the deceased 435 cases.

During the past 24 hours, 905 tested positive in Chittoor, 545 in Anantapur, Kadapa 637 and Kurnool 394 cases. The deaths during the past 24 hours include Chittoor 12, Kadapa 7, Kurnool 6, Anantapur 4.

Majority of the parents do not want to send their children to schools even if it meant loss of academic year as health of children and life is more precious than anything else.