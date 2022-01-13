Covid cases rise to 268 in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Covid positive cases have been increasing in number daily in the district for the last six days.

On last Thursday, the total number of reported positive cases was 22, on Friday it was 25 while it rose to 35 on Saturday, and 47 on Sunday.

The district saw rise in positive cases which touched 50 and the number zoomed to 122 on Tuesday.

Suddenly, the cases doubled on Wednesday which saw 268 cases. Odisha state government arranged check posts at border areas located adjacent villages in Pathapatnam, Bhamini, Meliaputti, Mandasa, Sompeta and Itchapuram in Srikakulam district to prevent free movement of people in the wake of Covid third wave.