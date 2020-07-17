Covid cases surge by 2593, while the death toll reached 492 after 40 patients succumbed

Amaravati: The Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 38,044 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 2,593 cases, while the death toll reached 492 after 40 patients succumbed to the disease, health officials said.

The officials said that twelve districts with Covid cases have been running into triple figures.

Kurnool reported the highest tally of 590 positive cases, while East Godavari followed with 500 cases. Chittoor with 205 cases and West Godavari with 195 cases also ranked among the high incidence districts of the state.

Some of the other districts that reported high Covid numbers in the last 24 hours include Anantapur with 174 cases, Guntur with 139 cases, Krishna with 132 cases, Kadapa and Nellore with 126 cases, Srikakulam with 111 cases, Prakasam with 104 and Vizianagaram with 101 cases.

However, Visakhapatnam with 81 cases, was the only district to report fresh infections in double digit figures.

On Thursday, the state reported 40 deaths, slightly lower as compared to the high of 44 deaths. The fatalities were reported in 11 of the 13 districts.

The day's high of eight deaths each, were reported from East Godavari and Prakasam districts. Chittoor and Kadapa reported five and four deaths respectively.

Four districts, Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhpatnam, reported three deaths each, while one death each was reported from Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

As of Thursday morning, 943 persons were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres.