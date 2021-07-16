Covid norm violation to attract penalty in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector Pravin Kumar on Thursday said that they would impose fines on the individuals and business establishments for not implementing the Covid restrictions imposed by the government.

Addressing a press meet at the Collectorate, the Collector said that the government issued GO Nos 370 and 371 to impose a fine of Rs 100 on the people who are not wearing the mask and a fine of Rs 10,000 to 25000 on the merchants and business owners who allow the customers without masks and close the establishments for three days for not following the restrictions stipulated by the government. He said that the government has accorded the power to impose the fines to the police, revenue and municipal officials and informed that they have booked 750 cases in 149 village panchayats and imposed a penalty of Rs 65,000 in the last three days.

The Collector added that the Covid curfew will be in force from 10pm to 6 am and 144 Section in the remaining time up to July 21. He said that the positive case incidence rate is about 3.5 per cent in the district and they are reviewing the situation on a daily basis. More than 5 per cent of cases are being registered in about 20 PHCs of 20 mandals in the district. He observed that the people attending functions, marriages and other social events are not following the Covid restrictions.

The Coronavirus is spreading at vegetable markets, quarries and other places where people are going in groups, he added.

Pravin Kumar said that the government is making all arrangements to fight the Covid third wave. He said that they are readying the oxygen beds, medicines and other infrastructure. He added that they have achieved 85.5 per cent of the first dose vaccination by giving jabs to 9,81,666 out of 11,55,580 people, including the health workers, frontline warriors and mothers of children below five years of age. He said that they are continuing the Covid awareness activities by distributing pamphlets, posters and display boards.

SP Malika Garg said that the Police department will implement the GOs to contain and control the spread of coronavirus in the district. She said that the State government is making special efforts to control Covid in the State, and the Revenue and police departments will work with coordination by taking necessary actions.