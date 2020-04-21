Covid positive cases cross 50 in Chittoor

Tirupati: The Covid-19 pandemic is spreading in Srikalahasti of Chittoor district causing alarming signals in the entire district.

After recording 11 positive cases at once on Sunday afternoon, in the night another 13 persons are tested positive for Covid-19 taking the day's total to 24 in the town.

One more case also reported at Rangampet near Chandragiri constituency taking the district toll to 53 with Srikalahasti alone accounts for 34 cases.

Among the 13 new cases, three couples are there along with two VROs. Amidst the fears of community spread of the virus, all the newly reported cases on Sunday are government staff engaged in frontline duties, medical shopkeepers, house wives and others.

Also, most of them are from same area in the town. At Rangampeta village, a 74 year old man was tested positive. The district is currently having 49 active cases with four patients got discharged already out of 53.

Srikalahasti town is causing more worry for the officials now with 34 cases. The town with less than one lakh population seems to have gone out of gear in controlling the spread of virus. Now, the entire focus is on finding the reasons for the virus spread here.

Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has suspected that the virus might have spread through any carrier and the probe is on. Of the 24 cases tested positive on Sunday in Srikalahasti, 12 are government employees and it was felt that they might have affected through primary contacts only, said the Collector.

He added that, random sample survey has been held in red zone area in the town. All contacts of positive cases are being traced and being sent to quarantine.

As one VRO who was tested positive has travelled from Nindra to Srikalahasti, along with that mandal, Narayanavanam and Pichatur have also been made Red zone areas.

As another employee used to travel from Tirupati to Srikalahasti and tested positive, at least six wards in the city were brought under Red zone.

District Covid-19 special officer RP Sisodia, Collector Bharat Gupta and RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy have visited Srikalahasti on Monday to review the situation and to know the ground realities.