Covid situation completely under control: Rajini

Vijayawada: Medical and health minister Vidadala Rajini said that Covid is completely under control in Andhra Pradesh and there is no need to worry. She further said that 15,096 people had been tested in the state in the last week, out of which 267 people have been found to have symptoms of Covid; all of them were currently staying at home and getting medical services.

She was participating in a video conference held by Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya with all the states on Friday to know the measures being taken by the state governments amid rising number of Covid cases across the country.

Rajini appealed to the Central government to allot another 20 lakh booster doses to Andhra Pradesh and also urged it to bear the amount incurred for maintenance of oxygen plants and primary health centres. She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the medical and health department to continue Covid tests continuously. Principal secretary,medical health, MT Krishnababu, commissioner and mission director J Nivas and others participated in the video conference along with the minister.