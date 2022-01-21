Covid tally rises to 3,500 in Anantapur

Anantapur: From 40 Covid positive cases on January 1, the number has grown to 3,500 cases as on Thursday registering a 40 fold increase in positive cases in the district. However, there seemed to be no change in the attitude of people towards Covid 19, Omicron or any other variant. Already JNTUA College of Engineering has announced a shutdown of offline physical classes and has resorted to online classes. On the advice of the Central government, the Central University of Andhra Pradesh is continuing its online classes. It had shied away from physical classes even after the second wave lockdown was lifted. Now, with the advent of the third wave and positive cases increasing to 3,500 cases a day, several engineering colleges are returning to online classes.

Already the state government has taken a conscious decision to gear up for the progressing third wave and as part of its strategic handling it had launched more than 120 oxygen plants throughout the state. GGH superintendent Dr Jaganatham told The Hans India that already 800 oxygen beds were available in the hospital. Besides, 355 ventilators have been kept ready. Some doctors are of the opinion that in the current third wave children might be victims and keeping this in view about 20 beds have been kept ready in the ICU wards and 120 oxygen beds. The medical and health department has advised Primary Health Centres to treat Covid cases in the PHCs itself unless cases rise abnormally for referring them to the headquarter hospital.

Meanwhile, two liquid medical oxygen plants and three natural oxygen plants have been set up in the hospital. The local super specialty hospital is also running two liquid oxygen plants on its premises. Also oxygen plants have been set up T Hindupur, Guntakal, Kadiri, Tadipatri and Rayadurgam.

The sudden surge in covid cases has woken up many from sleep. Many are not really taking Covid virus seriously as they had been vaccinated and are on the safe zone.