Cow dung fight fest denotes social harmony

Like Banni festival which involves mock fight with stick by villagers, Kurnool is also known for another bizarre ritual, called Pidakala Samaram (fight with dung cakes) which takes place on the next day of auspicious Ugadi. Residents of Kairuppala village in Aspari mandal of Alur constituency in the district would celebrate Peda Nuggula Aata (Pidakala Samaram). The Pidakala Samaram is celebrated on the next day of Ugadi festival every year. In a similar manner, 'Gadidala Pradakshina' was also celebrated at Chowdeshwari temple in Kallur. In the Gadidala Pradakshina, donkeys hitched to carts made around to the temple in the three feet deep slush. This unique event is also celebrated on the very next day of the Ugadi.





The Pidakala Samaram which was celebrated at Kairuppala village is a unique one. The ancient form of celebration is being observed even now by the people of the village. According to folklore, Lord Veerabhadra Swamy hailing from Lingayat community, fell in love with Goddess Kalika Devi, who belongs to SC community. However, he reveals his love to his elders to which they also agree and decide to perform marriage on Ugadi festival day. In the meantime, when Goddess Kalika Devi was strolling on the river bank, Lord Veerabhadra Swamy tries to be intimate with her. Kalika Devi gets furious with the sudden advances of the Lord and goes to her village Kairuppala threatening to attack him with cow dung if he follows her to her village. As the marriage was fixed on Ugadi day, the elders of Lord Veerabhadra go to Kairuppala village. On learning of their entry, the villagers were told by Goddess Kalika's elders to attack him with cow dung.





At that time, the Lord Vayu protects Veerabhadra from being hit by the cow dung. Immediately, a section of protectors of the Lord also begins retaliating by hurling cow dung. The attack lasted for an hour. To calm down the situation, the village headmen sat and arranged the marriage. At the end all was well again. Since then the tradition of hurling cow dung cakes is being followed on the next day of Ugadi festival, it is said.





It is also said that the Reddy and Muslim communities represent Veerabhadra Swamy while the SC, Yadava and Kuruba communities represent Kalika Devi side during the attack. The villagers would celebrate the unique festival with utmost devotion. Though they sustain injuries in dung cake hurling, no one would lodge complaints. However, the police as a precautionary measure, deployed a huge police force to ensure no untoward incident takes place. In a similar manner, Gadidala Pradakshina is also organised at Chowdeshwari temple in Kallur. The donkeys are made to do rounds pulling carts in a mud surrounding the temple. Later, the donkeys are worshipped after being given a fine bath. Meanwhile, an almanac reading session was also organised at Khader Linga Dargah in Kowthalam village. People from both communities, Hindu and Muslim, would throng the dargah. The people get a preview from the dargah elders who explain about what the year ahead held for them.