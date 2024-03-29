Live
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
- BJP district president Rama Chandra Reddy launch micro donations App
Just In
CP exhorts students to strive hard to achieve goals
- Encourages civil service aspirants to prepare well for exams
- Stresses on striving hard and leading a disciplined life
- The Commissioner of Police shares the importance of managing time
Visakhapatnam: Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar laid emphasis on preparing for examinations in a committed manner.
Addressing civil service aspirants and students as a part of ‘coming together for dissemination of knowledge’ session organised by Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Thursday, the CP shared tips to overcome stress and encouraged students to manage time.
Underlining the need to utilise the facilities at the library, Ravi Shankar exhorted the students to widen their horizons. Appreciating the amenities at the library, the CP termed it as a community asset that caters to a diverse age group of readers and help students meet their academic pursuits. Recalling his experiences and how he rose to the position of an IPS officer, Ravi Shankar stressed on devising strategies to manage time while preparing for exams. Working hard, newspaper reading and leading a disciplined life were some of the aspects he exhorted students to focus on to become successful in life.
Secretary of the library DS Varma, director of Centre for Policy Studies A Prasanna Kumar, among others, were present.