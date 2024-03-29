CP exhorts students to strive hard to achieve goals

Visakhapatnam: Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar laid emphasis on preparing for examinations in a committed manner.

Addressing civil service aspirants and students as a part of ‘coming together for dissemination of knowledge’ session organised by Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Thursday, the CP shared tips to overcome stress and encouraged students to manage time.

Underlining the need to utilise the facilities at the library, Ravi Shankar exhorted the students to widen their horizons. Appreciating the amenities at the library, the CP termed it as a community asset that caters to a diverse age group of readers and help students meet their academic pursuits. Recalling his experiences and how he rose to the position of an IPS officer, Ravi Shankar stressed on devising strategies to manage time while preparing for exams. Working hard, newspaper reading and leading a disciplined life were some of the aspects he exhorted students to focus on to become successful in life.

Secretary of the library DS Varma, director of Centre for Policy Studies A Prasanna Kumar, among others, were present.