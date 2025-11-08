Live
CP leads mass rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’
Vijayawada: Marking the 150th anniversary of the composition of ‘Vande Mataram’, City Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu led a mass patriotic singing event at the Commissioner’s Office on Thursday. The programme, held in accordance with the directions of the Central and State Governments, saw the participation of police officers and staff who sang the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ in unison, filling the air with patriotic fervour.
The collective rendition of the song inspired a strong sense of nationalism, unity, and pride among the police personnel, who raised resounding slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” after the singing.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said, “Vande Mataram is not just a slogan of patriotism—it is the spirit that reminds us of what our nation truly means.” He added, “It is more than a song; it is an emotional invocation that awakens patriotism in the hearts of millions of Indians. Written by Mahakavi Bankim Chandra Chatterjee on November 7, 1875, and first published in his novel Anandamath, this song inspired courage, confidence, and the spirit of sacrifice during India’s freedom struggle.”
He emphasised that ‘Vande Mataram’ symbolises respect, love, and dedication toward the motherland, and urged every Indian to embrace its spirit and contribute to national service.
Among those who participated in the event were DCP (Admin) KGV Saritha, Inspectors, CPO administrative officers, and police staff from various departments.