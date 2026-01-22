CP meets Efftronics chief

Vijayawada: NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu, on Wednesday, met Efftronics Managing Director D Ramakrishna at his office in Mangalagiri. He expressed his gratitude for the company’s key role in strengthening technology-driven policing within the Commissionerate limits. The meeting reaffirmed the NTR Police Commissionerate’s commitment to adopting smart policing practices through technology-driven solutions to enhance law enforcement efficiency and public service delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said Efftronics played a crucial role in integrating 10,500 CCTV cameras installed across the NTR Police Commissionerate into a single platform through the Device Health Management System (DHMS). He said this integration has significantly improved real-time monitoring, system health checks, and operational efficiency.

Rajashekhar Babu congratulated Project Head Anil for his dedicated efforts in implementing the projects successfully. The Police Commissioner also appreciated the contributions of all team members involved in executing the technology initiatives and extended his congratulations to them.