CP pats police swimmer Tulasi Chaitanya

Vijayawada: Head Constable (Police Swimmer) Motukuri Tulasi Chaitanya was felicitated by NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajashekar Babu for his outstanding achievements at the national and international level in open sea swimming. Congratulating him at his office on Thursday, the Police Commissioner wished Chaitanya continued success and expressed hope that he would bring more laurels to the Andhra Pradesh and NTR district police.

Recently, Chaitanya secured first place in both the 1 km and 10 km sea swimathons in the All India 30–45 years age category at the 25th All India Sea Swimming Championship organised by Sriram Sea Swimming Club at Porbandar, Gujarat, on January 3 and 4. He won gold medals along with a cash prize of Rs 2,500 for the 1 km event and Rs 20,000 for the 10 km event.